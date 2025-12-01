Texas Transportation Commission awards $31 million for Paso Del Norte Trail

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The Paso del Norte Health Foundation announced Monday that the Texas Transportation Commission has approved more than $31 million dollars in funding for the Paso del Norte Trail.

The funding comes from Transportation Alternatives funding and will be used for two major segments of the Paso del Norte Trail.

The funding supports extending the completed shared-use path along Magoffin Avenue to the El Paso Zoo for the City of El Paso Segment, improving active transportation and recreation opportunities for the area

The funding also supports constructing a continuous connection between the communities of Socorro, San Elizario, and Clint for the El Paso County Segment. According to the Paso Del Norte Health Foundation, this would expand regional mobility and enhance access to access to historic and cultural destinations along the Mission Valley.

"The Mission Valley communities stand to gain safer routes for walking and cycling, strengthened cultural corridors, and new opportunities for recreation,” said Iliana Holguin, Commissioner Pct #3, El Paso County. “This project reflects our commitment to enhancing quality of life and supporting healthy, connected communities throughout the county.”

These projects will bring the total amount of funds secured for the Paso del Norte Trail to $88 million.

Currently the 70 mile, county wide trail system has 21 miles complete and 31 miles are funded for design or construction.

"The Texas Transportation Commission is proud to support projects that expand active transportation and improve safety across the state, through the Transportation Alternatives Program," said Jose Bocanegra, Transportation Alternatives Coordinator. "The Paso del Norte Trail is more than a path—it’s a connection point that brings communities together, supports local economies, and improves quality of life for all residents within the TxDOT El Paso District."