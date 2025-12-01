The Child Crisis Center of El Paso announces new Executive Director

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The Board of Directors of the Child Crisis Center of El Paso has announced the appointment of Andrew Castañeda as the new Executive Director.

“We are delighted to welcome Andrew Castañeda as Executive Director,” said Brian Klaes, Board President of the Child Crisis Center of El Paso. “Andrew brings a deep passion for our mission and a clear vision for the future of the Center. We are confident that under his leadership, the organization will continue to grow and expand the support we provide to children and families in our community."

According to the Child Crisis Center, Andrew Castañeda is a childcare professional with more than 20 years of experience supporting the growth and development of children and families.

The Child Crisis Center protects children from birth to age 13 by offering emergency shelter, family education, and prevention services.



