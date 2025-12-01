Thousands of Juarez residents gather to watch Juan Gabriel’s tribute concert

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexcio (KVIA)- More than 10,000 Juárez residents gathered at the Plaza de la Mexicanidad Saturday, where they were able to watch Juan Gabriel's concert which was preformed at Palace of Fine Arts in Mexico City.

Among those residents who attended were local leaders such as the Ciudad Juárez Mayor Cruz Pérez Cuéllar, Claudia Curiel de Icaza, Secretary of Culture of the Government of Mexico; as well as the son of Juan Gabriel, Jean Aguilera, and many others.

"Juan Gabriel represents the legacy and cultural heritage of Ciudad Juárez," stated Mayor Cruz Pérez Cuéllar, during the presentation of his concert at the Palace of Fine Arts in Mexico City.

"I know I've said it many times, but I won't tire of saying it: Juan Gabriel is a person who started from the very bottom and rose to the very top, and he never forgot Juárez. Not only did he not forget it, he composed many songs for it," Mayor Cruz Pérez Cuéllar also stated.

According to event organizers, attendees to the event sang along to hits and it was a night of music, emotions, memories, dancing, and tears, where the people of Juárez demonstrated their eternal love for him.

Photo Credits: Municipio de Ciudad Juarez



