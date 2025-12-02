Ahead of US meeting, Putin warns Russia is ready if Europe ‘wants to fight’

Witkoff and Kushner are meeting with Putin in Moscow on Tuesday.

By Kevin Shalvey

December 2, 2025, 12:10 PM

US envoy Steve Witkoff to meet Putin in push for Ukraine peace deal

LONDON -- President Vladimir Putin warned that Russia is ready to fight a war if Europe seeks one and claimed European countries are trying to make changes in President Donald Trump's proposal on ending Russia's war against Ukraine, ahead of his high-stakes meeting with U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff in Moscow on Tuesday.

"We can clearly see that these changes are aimed at only one thing: to block the entire peace process," Putin said in remarks to reporters while accusing Europe of being "on the side of war."

"We are not going to fight Europe, I have said this a hundred times. But if Europe suddenly wants to fight and starts, we are ready right now," Putin said.

Russia would allow Europe to return to negotiations on Ukraine if it takes into account the realities on the ground, Putin said.

In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Russia's prison service head at the Kremlin in Moscow on Dec. 1, 2025.Gavriil Grigorov/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Putin's meeting with Witkoff is underway, Russian state media TASS reported Tuesday night local time. Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is also taking part.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the meeting had no time limit and would go on for "as long as necessary."

Ukraine "will be waiting for signals from the American delegation after its meetings in Russia," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a post on X, while the discussions with Witkoff and Putin were ongoing.

"The U.S. delegation intends to brief us directly immediately after those meetings. The next steps will depend on those signals," Zelenskyy said, adding that he is "ready for a meeting" with Trump.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin, accompanied by Kremlin economic envoy Kirill Dmitriev and Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, meets with special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner at the Kremlin in Moscow on December 2, 2025.Alexander Kazakov/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Ahead of the meeting, the White House said it was "very optimistic," as U.S. officials continue their push to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

The sit-down follows a series of meetings between top U.S. and Ukrainian officials, during which the parties sought to revise the original peace-plan proposal presented by the Trump administration to Ukraine last month.

Witkoff and other top U.S. officials -- including Kushner and Secretary of State Marco Rubio -- met on Sunday in Florida with a Ukrainian delegation to attempt to find a deal that Ukraine and Russia might both accept to end the war.

"I think the administration feels very optimistic," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Monday, following the Florida meeting. "They had very good talks with the Ukrainians in Florida. And now, of course, Special Envoy Witkoff is on his way to Russia."

The top Ukrainian official at the Florida talks said there had been progress, but, he added, "some issues still require further refinement."

The Kremlin on Monday said a meeting between Witkoff and Putin was scheduled for Tuesday. Putin prepared in recent days by holding meetings with military commanders and a governor of a frontline territory, according to Russian officials.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin, accompanied by Kremlin economic envoy Kirill Dmitriev and Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, meets with special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner at the Kremlin in Moscow on December 2, 2025.Kristina Kormilitsyna/Sputnik/AP

"We have no doubt that this will be a very important step towards peace and a peaceful settlement," Peskov told reporters in Moscow on Tuesday.

There was little expectation Putin would agree to a deal. The Russian leader signaled last week he would not compromise, repeating in hardline remarks his demand that Ukraine withdraw from territory he claims as Russian soil and saying it was "pointless" to negotiate with Zelenskyy.

President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner attend a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, December 2, 2025.Alexander Kazakov/Sputnik via Reuters

Putin then on Monday claimed without evidence that Russian forces had taken control of two Ukrainian cities where intense fighting has been happening for weeks in the eastern part of the country, a move intended perhaps to burnish the perception of Russia's leading position on the battlefield.

Zelenskyy, who, along with Trump, was not directly involved with the talks in Florida, met on Monday with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. The meetings in France were "substantive and important -- above all, focused on the steps that bring a just peace closer," he said on social media. Zelenskyy landed on Tuesday in Dublin, where he's expected to meet with Taoiseach Micheal Martin, the Irish prime minister.

As Zelenskyy pushed for European unity against Russian aggression, members of his delegation in Florida were sending updates on what was being discussed. He said on Monday that there were still several "tough issues" to work through in the negotiations, but did not elaborate. Ukraine's potential relinquishment of some of its territory to Russia was thought to be part of the talks.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin, center left, speaks to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and first lady Olena Zelenska as they arrive at Dublin Airport for his visit to Ireland, Monday, Dec. 1, 2025.Clodagh Kilcoyne/AP

Zelenskyy on Monday also said he, Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer had again been briefed by Witkoff and the head of the Kyiv delegation, Rustem Umerov, the secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council.

"Over two very productive days in the United States, we held many hours of meetings and negotiations," Umerov said in a separate social media update on Monday. "We achieved significant progress, although some issues still require further refinement."

Umerov and the rest of the negotiating team met with Zelenskyy in person on Tuesday, with the president saying they discussed "the matters that cannot be addressed over the phone." He praised Ukrainian allies for their partnership. And he also accused Russia of beginning new disinformation campaigns prior to Putin's meeting with Witkoff.

"Ukraine approaches all diplomatic efforts with utmost seriousness -- we are committed to achieving a real peace and guaranteed security," Zelenskyy said on social media. "This is exactly the level of commitment that must be compelled from the Russian side, and this task can be accomplished only together with our partners."

The meeting in Moscow would be the sixth such Witkoff-Putin sit-down this year and it comes amid a redoubled effort by the White House to produce a peace deal in the almost 4-year-old conflict.

Tourists walk at Red Square with the Spasskaya Tower, left, and the Senate Palace behind the Kremlin Wall with a Presidential Standard atop, in Moscow, Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025.Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP

The meeting on Sunday included discussions of a revised 19-point peace plan that was developed a week ago during another round of American-Ukrainian talks in Geneva, Switzerland. Those talks reworked an earlier 28-point plan that the Trump administration had presented and that had alarmed Kyiv and European allies as heavily favoring Russia. Details about whether further revisions may have been made over the weekend had not been released as of Tuesday morning.

Speaking at the White House on Monday, Leavitt did not detail what the U.S. expected to happen during the negotiations in Moscow, instead deferring to those who would be at the meeting.

"We've put points on paper. Those points have been very much refined," she said. "But as for the details, I will let the negotiators negotiate. But we do feel quite good, and we're hopeful that this work can finally come to an end."

ABC News' Emily Chang and Patrick Reevell contributed to this report.