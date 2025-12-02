EPCC celebrates 14 MEDCOM graduates

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- El Paso Community College (EPCC) Department of Emergency Medical Services Paramedic (EMSP) Program held a completion ceremony for its fifth U.S. Army Medical Command (MEDCOM) Cohort Paramedic course at EPCC.

The Accelerated Paramedic and Advanced EMT courses graduated 11 at a ceremony held at the EPCC Administrative Services Center.

The 11 graduates received a Certificate of Completion in the program with 41 college credit hours, while three students earned the Advanced EMT certificate.

Eight of the 11 graduates had already passed the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians (NREMT) Paramedic exams to become certified paramedics.

“Your hard work, dedication, and countless hours of study have truly paid off,” Dr. Souraya Hajjar, EPCC Rio Grande Dean of Health, Career and Technical Education, Math and Science said. “As active members of the military, you committed yourselves to intensive training in five months and raise to the challenge with excellence.”

EPCC provides the Accelerated Paramedic Program where soldiers complete the program in 171 days. This course combines classroom learning, clinical hours, and field experience, training students six days a week, sometimes in 12-hour shifts.

“A program like this doesn’t evolve with the support of many important people, and that’s family, so please give yourselves a round of applause,” EPCC EMSP Director Tony Ayub said. “We worked hard, and they prepared harder to make sure they are prepared as possible to have the tools to save lives as they function in the field.”

According to EPPC, completing this program opens the door so that with additional education and earned credit, these soldiers could easily obtain an Associate of Applied Science-Paramedic degree and earn points towards a promotion.

Photo credit: EPCC