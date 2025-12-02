NMDOT to host car seat fitting station in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA)- The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) will be hosting a car seat fitting station in Las Cruces.

The event will provide parents and caregivers with hands-on assistance from nationally certified child passenger safety technicians (CPSTs), who can provide information on properly selecting, installation and use of a car and booster seats.

This station is available to the public on Dec. 4th, from 3 pm to 5 pm at Sisbarro Buick-GMC, located at 425 W. Boutz Road in Las Cruces and will be a first come first serve basis and no appointment is required.

Organizers encourage attendees are encouraged to bring their car seat, the car seat manual, and if they are able to the child who uses the seat.

At the event CPSTs will spend around 30 minutes per seat educating parents and caregivers on their car/booster seats and will answer any questions that attendees may have.

According to organizers, there may be a $35 fee for seat replacements and children must be present to be considered for a replacement.