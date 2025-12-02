Independent Nation developers sue Sunland Park after denying cannabis license and land-platting approvals

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA)- Partners of Independent Nation LLC has sued the City of Sunland Park after the city voted to deny both the cannabis license and the required land-platting approvals earlier this year.

Independent Nation is the development team which wanted to establish an entertainment and community venue in Sunland Park in between Texas/New Mexico border.

Independent Nation also proposed Station X, a dispensary operated by an New Mexico cannabis company, which would be located on the property as well.

After community members and businesses brought up various concerns about the proposed venue, the City of Sunland park voted to deny the required cannabis license and land-platting approvals.

“When a city calls on its community to help rebuild and then changes course mid-stream, it

sends a message that progress here can’t be counted on,” said Amit Bijlani, Principal for

Independent Nation. “And for Sunland Park and the entire Borderplex to thrive, predictability

must be part of the promise."

According to Independent Nation, the developers of the venue have appealed these denials in court and allege that the coordinated actions of competing businesses and certain council members resulted in significant financial losses, months of construction delays, and reputational harm that disrupted years of progress on the project.

The suit seeks judicial review of the actions of the council members and as well as damages caused by the denial.

ABC-7 has reached out to the City of Sunland Park for a statement.

The City of Sunland Park said they cannot comment on matters involving pending litigation and will provide any updates when able to do so.

