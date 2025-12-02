Miley Cyrus is engaged to boyfriend Maxx Morando after 4 years of dating

The Grammy winner and Liily band member have been linked since 2021.

By Angeline Jane Bernabe

December 2, 2025, 4:49 PM

Miley Cyrus is getting married.

The Grammy winner, 33, is engaged to singer Maxx Morando, 27, after four years of dating, she confirmed to "Good Morning America" on Tuesday while being interviewed for "Avatar: Fire and Ash."

Cyrus sings "Dream As One" for the film, which she co-wrote and co-produced with Andrew Wyatt and Mark Ronson.

The singer sparked engagement rumors after she was photographed with Morando at the "Avatar: Fire and Ash" premiere Monday night wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring.

The duo were all smiles as they posed for photographers.

Morando, 27, who is in the band Liily, has been linked to Cyrus since 2021, according to People.

That year, they were photographed holding hands while they sat front row at the Gucci Love Parade in Hollywood.

In 2023, when Cyrus released her album "Endless Summer Vacation," Morando took to Instagram and shared that he produced the track "Handstand" and co-produced the song, "Violet Chemistry."

He also shared in an Instagram post in May that he helped "produce and write a handful of tunes" on Cyrus' recent album, " Something Beautiful ."

Maxx Morando and Miley Cyrus attend the Global Premiere of 20th Century Studios' "Avatar: Fire And Ash" at Dolby Theatre on December 01, 2025 in Hollywood, California.Kevin Winter/WireImage

Cyrus opened up about her relationship with Morando in an interview with British Vogue in 2023.

The "End of the World" singer said that she and Morando met on a blind date -- sort of.

"Well, it was blind for me and not really for him," she said. "I thought, 'The worst that can happen is I leave.'"

In an interview with The Cut in September, Cyrus also shared how much Morando means to her.

"I ended up with a person who means a lot to me and treats me really well and respects me," she said. "I had to learn that the hard way because my mommy taught me the wrong way and then I had to learn the right way by myself."

Cyrus' and Morando's engagement comes six years after she and actor Liam Hemsworth filed for divorce .

The former couple, who met on the set of "The Last Song" in 2009, married in 2018 and split in 2019.