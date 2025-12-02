Monster Jam roars back to the Sun Bowl in 2026

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- Organizers with Monster Jam have announced that the event will return to the Sun City at the UTEP Sun Bowl Stadium March 14 and 15 in 2026.

According to organizers, guests can expect to " awesome trucks, big air, and action-packed excitement".

Expected monster trucks include favorites like Grave Digger, El Toro Loco, and many others but a new truck will make an appearance at the Sun Bowl. The Bailey Circuit Monster Jam truck will make its first El Paso appearance.

Tickets are now on sale and prices vary depending on the experience fans want to experience. Fans could meet the drivers and more in the Monster Jam Pit Party or get ready for the action with the Monster Jam Trackside experience.

For more information visit MonsterJam.com.