Operation Noel: Borderland children receive new coats

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)—60 students from the Boys and Girls Clubs of El Paso received brand-new coats thanks to the Paso del Norte Community Foundation and Operation Noel. They are just a small portion of students who will receive coats this year.

Operation Noel is a cherished Borderland tradition that strives to ensure every child has a warm coat, providing comfort and confidence!

8-year-old Gabriel Gamez handpicked her coat and chose the color purple to match her glasses!

“I feel thankful because winter is coming. We might need it,” Gabriela said.

This year, Operation Noel will be distributing 3,750 coats. They’ll go to area school districts, Family and Protective Services, HOME, the Boys and Girls Clubs of El Paso and some coats will also be going to children in Ciudad Juárez.

In late November, coats were given away at the Boys and Girls Clubs of El Paso. Anthony Tomasheski, the CEO of the organization, said these coats will change the lives of students.

"It's one of those things where you, you think about every morning when you wake up, as it starts to get cold and you're like, ‘Oh, it's cold. I don't want to get out of bed.’ Imagine being a child thinking, 'Oh, it's cold, and I don't have a coat to go to school.’ Well, now, thanks to Operation Noel and the Community Foundation, 60 kids are not only going to be warm, but they're going to be styling!”

Tomasheski said these new gifts will ease the pressure for many Borderland parents.

"Unfortunately, there are a lot of parents in the El Paso community who are struggling. Now at this point, trying to not only feed their kids, but this is one less thing that they have to worry about. They won't have to buy their child a coat now. They can focus on other things that, that the family may need,” he explained.

Borderland parents like Tammy Diaz agree.

“All the prices are increasing, especially this year. It's been really rough. So I think it's definitely going to help,” she said.

“So thank you, El Paso, for coming together and making sure that children this season are going to have coats and they're going to be warm,” Tomasheski added.

The all-day telethon will take place on Wednesday, beginning on Good Morning El Paso and continues through ABC-7 at 10.

If you are interested in donating, click here.