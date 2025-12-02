San Elizario City Council to discuss censuring Mayor Chacon during meeting

SAN ELIZARIO, Texas (KVIA) -- San Elizario City Council is going to discuss censuring Mayor Miguel Chacon during their meeting tonight.

City Council met two weeks ago to discuss allegations against Chacon, including that he shared sensitive information with a former city employee.

The meeting agenda includes an item that reads:

"To adopt a Resolution to censure Mayor Miguel Chacon for violations of City Ordinances and Policies."

The Council didn't take any action during their last meeting. ABC-7 will update this story if council makes action tonight regarding Chacon.