Skip to Content
News

San Elizario City Council to discuss censuring Mayor Chacon during meeting

San Elizario Mayor Miguel Chacon, center, speaks at a special City Council meeting on Monday, Nov. 10. At right are Alderman Armando Alarcon and Mayor Pro Tem Thomas Black.
Brandy Ruiz/El Paso Matters
San Elizario Mayor Miguel Chacon, center, speaks at a special City Council meeting on Monday, Nov. 10. At right are Alderman Armando Alarcon and Mayor Pro Tem Thomas Black.
By
today at 3:59 PM
Published 4:22 PM

SAN ELIZARIO, Texas (KVIA) -- San Elizario City Council is going to discuss censuring Mayor Miguel Chacon during their meeting tonight.

City Council met two weeks ago to discuss allegations against Chacon, including that he shared sensitive information with a former city employee.

The meeting agenda includes an item that reads:

"To adopt a Resolution to censure Mayor Miguel Chacon for violations of City Ordinances and Policies."

The Council didn't take any action during their last meeting. ABC-7 will update this story if council makes action tonight regarding Chacon.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Rishi Oza

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.