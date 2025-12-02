Silver Alert discontinued after elderly couple found dead in rural area

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- A Silver Alert that was issued by the Texas Dept. of Public Safety was discontinued earlier today after Charles and Linda Lightfoot were found dead.

According to the Carson County Sheriff's Office, two elderly couple were found along with their vehicle in Quay County New Mexico in a very rural area.

Officials have not released the cause of their death at this time.

The Silver Alert was issued Saturday, Nov 29, where officials said Charles Lightfoot was diagnosed with a cognitive impairment and that the disappearance of the couple posed a credible threat to their own health and safety.