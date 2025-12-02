Sun Metro awarded nearly $2 million federal grant to modernize van fleet

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- Sun Metro has secured a $1.96 million federal grant to replace transit supervisor vehicles with newer vans.

Sun Metro says this funding will help with "advancing the City's strategy to modernize its transit fleet and reduce emissions."

The funding was awarded through the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Transit Administration (FTA) Low to No Emissions competitive program for the fiscal year of 2025. The grant supports the purchase of zero-emission and low-emission transit vehicles and related facilities.

“We are grateful for the support from the FTA and the hard work of our Sun Metro grants team for this investment in our community, providing us with funds to update aging transit supervisor vehicles and deliver cleaner, more reliable and more efficient service for our customers,” Sun Metro Director Anthony DeKeyzer said.

According to Sun Metro, a total of 14 compressed natural gas (CNG) transit supervisor vans will be purchased with the grant and are important for assisting dispatch, responding to mechanical issues and supporting passenger transport.