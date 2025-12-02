Thousands of borderland children to receive Christmas gifts through ‘Santa Bombero’ campaign

JUÁREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- The City of Juárez will host its 86th edition of the 'Santa Bombero,' or Firefighter Santa campaign, this December 24th at the DIF park near BOTA and the border.

The campaign aims to collect toys to give to those families in need.

"It is a border tradition that, throughout the decades, has maintained its main objective of bringing joy to vulnerable children," said the City of Juárez.

During the opening of this year's event, Juárez Mayor Cruz Pérez Cuéllar emphasized that Santa Bombero represents a story of solidarity built across generations.

"The smiles of the children are priceless, and therefore, we invite the community on both sides of the border to collaborate and keep this tradition alive, a tradition that seeks to bring joy to those who have the least," said Mayor Pérez Cuéllar.

The Mayor also expressed his gratitude for the presence and support of officials, council members, business owners, merchants, motorcycle clubs, and the community who join year after year.

The President of the Municipal System for the Integral Development of the Family (DIF), Rubí Enríquez, also highlighted that this activity is significant because firefighters not only respond to emergencies but also help ignite hope in the hearts of Juárez's children.

She called on families to participate by donating a toy and teaching their children values ​​such as empathy and solidarity.

He added that gifts can be dropped off at fire stations and at the Municipal DIF (Family Services) offices.

The Director of the Civil Protection Department, Sergio Rodríguez, expressed his gratitude for the community's continued support, which makes this campaign possible. "The children's joy and excitement are evident when they receive bicycles and toys," said director Rodríguez.

Fire Chief Jorge Ignacio Puentes commented that this beautiful tradition dates back to 1939, when Chief Leonardo Solís Barraza responded to the request of several children seeking gifts.

Although he didn't have any toys, he asked them to return later and was able to give them presents, thus beginning the campaign that is now an integral part of the city's social spirit.

