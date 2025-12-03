2025 Spotify Wrapped: Bad Bunny overtakes Taylor Swift as top artist

The media platform released its roundup of top artists, songs, and more.

By Yi-Jin Yu

December 3, 2025, 10:28 AM

Spotify's highly anticipated Wrapped series -- the annual roundup of Spotify's top artists, songs, and statistics -- has returned.

According to the media platform, Grammy winner Bad Bunny was crowned the No. 1 most-streamed artist of 2025, with nearly 20 billion streams worldwide.

Bad Bunny, who will perform the halftime show at the 2026 Super Bowl, overtook Taylor Swift this year as the top artist globally. Swift was recognized with the title last year after racking up more than 26.6 billion global streams in 2024.

In the U.S., Swift was recognized as the 2025 top artist of the year.

Taylor Swift and Bad Bunny pose during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

Bad Bunny's album, "Debí Tirar Más Fotos," was also named Spotify's most-streamed album of 2025.

The runaway hit soundtrack from "KPop Demon Hunters" followed as the second-most-streamed album globally.

The honor for the most-streamed song of 2025 went to Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars' hit "Die With a Smile," which racked up 1.7 billion streams.

Other songs rounding out the top five included Billie Eilish's "Birds of a Feather," Rosé and Bruno Mars' "APT," Alex Warren's "Ordinary," and Bad Bunny's "DtMF."

Spotify

This year's "Wrapped" also has nine new features, including one that estimates a Spotify user's "listening age" and another with author clips from the writers behind a user's top audiobook.

In other categories, "Fourth Wing" by Rebecca Yarros was the most-streamed audiobook globally, overtaking "A Court of Thorns and Roses" by Sarah J. Maas, which was last year's top audiobook.

Meanwhile, "The Joe Rogan Experience" held on to its No. 1 spot as Spotify's global top podcast of 2025.