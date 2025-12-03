Canutillo ISD names superintendent lone finalist

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The Canutillo ISD Board of Trustees named Dr. Josue D. Borrego as the lone finalist for superintendent after a unanimous vote Tuesday.

According to Canutillo ISD, Dr. Borrego is currently serving as an associate superintendent and senior executive director in the Houston Independent School District.

After waiting a state-mandated period of 21 days, Dr. Borrego is expected to take over the superintendency in January.

Canutillo ISD says Dr. Borrego has led elementary and secondary campuses as well as central office departments serving as an assistant principal, principal and executive administrator in the Dallas and Houston ISDs.

“Dr. Borrego brings with him an impressive record of helping schools and school systems improve student outcomes. The board is confident he can produce similar, if not greater, results here in Canutillo,” Board President Sergio Martinez said. “We look forward to his leadership and collaboration as we work together to improve outcomes for all students and support a community that continues to grow.”