By Anne Flaherty and Katherine Faulders

December 3, 2025, 1:13 PM

Pentagon IG finds Hegseth could have endangered troops with Signal chat, sources say

A Pentagon watchdog concluded that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth risked exposing sensitive information that could have endangered U.S. troops when he relayed information about a planned military strike in Yemen using the Signal commercial messaging app, according to a person who read the classified investigative report and another source with knowledge of the findings.

The Defense Department's inspector general concluded that the information Hegseth put in Signal had been properly classified by U.S. Central Command prior to the secretary sharing the information with his colleagues and his wife, two sources said. But because the information was so sensitive and risked putting troops in danger if it fell into enemy hands, the IG concluded it should not have been relayed using the commercial app, the people familiar with the details said.

The sources said that, according to the report, Hegseth refused to sit down for an interview as part of the investigation. But he told the IG in a statement that because he has the power to classify and declassify information, he acted within his rights.

Hegseth also insisted in his statement to the IG that the information he shared in the chat was not sensitive and that it would not put troops at risk if exposed -- an assertion the IG rejected.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth attends a cabinet meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, December 2, 2025.Brian Snyder/Reuters

CNN was first to report on the findings in the IG report.

The IG office declined to comment to ABC News while the Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The unclassified findings by the IG are expected to be released Thursday.

Last March, The Atlantic revealed the existence of the Signal group chat that involved several members of President Donald Trump's national security team, including Hegseth, Vice President JD Vance and Trump's national security adviser at the time, Mike Waltz.

According to The Atlantic, Waltz inadvertently added Jeffrey Goldberg, its executive editor, to the chat, which included discussions about an upcoming military plan to attack sites in Yemen controlled by Houthi militants.

In the chat, which the White House later confirmed as authentic, Hegseth revealed how a strike would unfold and when, including the use of F-18 fighter jets and Tomahawk cruise missiles.

"THIS IS WHEN THE FIRST BOMBS WILL DEFINITELY DROP," Hegseth wrote at one point, referencing Yemen and noting the military time of 1415 (2:15 p.m.) ahead of the strike.

Sources say Hegseth relayed similar details in a separate chat that included his wife, who does not work at the Pentagon.

On March 15, the military attack unfolded as described in the Signal chat, with U.S. jets hitting dozens of Houthi targets, including missiles, radar and air defense systems.

When responding to the fallout, Hegseth and his chief spokesman, Sean Parnell, insisted repeatedly that the information was not classified. CIA Director John Ratcliffe and Tulsi Gabbard, director of national intelligence, also testified that the chat did not include classified information.

"There was no classified information in any Signal chat, no matter how many ways they try to write the story," Parnell wrote on X on April 20.

In an April 22 interview on Fox News, Hegseth said the information was "informal unclassified coordination for media coordination."

Last spring, Sens. Roger Wicker, the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, and Jack Reed, the top Democrat, called for the IG investigation into the handling of the information.

"The information as published recently appears to me to be of such a sensitive nature that, based on my knowledge, I would have wanted it classified," Wicker said at the time.