Person transported to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle

(UPDATE: 3:47 pm) The El Paso Fire Department has confirmed the person hit by a vehicle in Central El Paso was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- According to the El Paso Police Department, officers are responding to the 500 block of Copia to a collision involving a pedestrian.

Police say that Copia and Gateway West are currently closed.

One person was transported to the hospital but their condition was not released by officials.

