Person transported to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle

today at 3:49 PM
(UPDATE: 3:47 pm) The El Paso Fire Department has confirmed the person hit by a vehicle in Central El Paso was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- According to the El Paso Police Department, officers are responding to the 500 block of Copia to a collision involving a pedestrian.

Police say that Copia and Gateway West are currently closed.

One person was transported to the hospital but their condition was not released by officials.

We will update you on air and online when more information becomes available.

