Texas to remove STAAR end of year exam

Texas lawmakers have approved a plan to eliminate the STAAR end-of-year test and replace it with ongoing “progress checks” throughout the school year.

State officials say the goal is to reduce stress on students and give teachers more consistent feedback. But some educators in El Paso tell ABC-7 they still have questions about how often the new assessments will happen and how the changes will affect their workload.

School districts across El Paso are waiting for more guidance from the Texas Education Agency before making any changes.

This story will be updated as more information is released.