The South Central Regional Transit District awarded $5.04 million, will launch express Las Cruces-El Paso route

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA)- The South Central Regional Transit (SCRTD) has been awarded a $5.04 million grant from the Federal Transit Authority (FTA).

The grant is from the FTA's Low or No Emission Vehicle Program, which is one of the most significant federal competitive grants.

According to SCRTD, the grant will allow SCRTD to expand regional mobility, modernize its fleet, and advance clean transportation initiatives across southern New Mexico and West Texas.

The $5.04 million award will fund the launch of the new Las Cruces–El Paso Hybrid Express Bus Service.

The route will be a limited stop express service connecting Las Cruces, Anthony, Sunland Park Casino, and the El Paso Downtown Transit Center, with a future extension to the El Paso International Airport.

“This investment strengthens regional connections and expands access to opportunity for families across Doña Ana County.” Manny Sanchez, Doña Ana County Commissioner and SCRTD Chair.

According to SCRTD, obtaining the hybrid-electric buses will begin immediately and planning for the service, driver training, and operational scheduling are underway.