US pauses all pending green card applications from 19 ‘countries of concern’

The move follows the shooting of two National Guard members in Washington, D.C.

By Luke Barr

December 3, 2025, 9:50 AM

Trump admin announces pause on asylum decisions after National Guardsmen shooting

The United States has paused all pending immigration applications from 19 "countries of concern," meaning that even applicants with pending green card applications will be subject to a pause and review, following the shooting of two National Guard members in Washington, D.C.

A memo from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services posted on Tuesday says that anyone from a country on the administration's new travel ban list who is in the United States would have their application for asylum or other benefits, including a green card, paused.

"The Trump Administration is making every effort to ensure individuals becoming citizens are the best of the best. Citizenship is a privilege, not a right," said a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson. "We will take no chances when the future of our nation is at stake. The Trump Administration is reviewing all immigration benefits granted by the Biden administration to aliens from Countries of Concern."

The memo cited last Wednesday's attack on two National Guard members near the White House by a suspect who authorities say entered the United States from Afghanistan in 2021. U.S. Army Specialist Sarah Beckstrom died the following day , while the other National Guard member, Andrew Wolfe, remains in critical condition. The suspect was formally charged with murder on Tuesday.

The 19 travel ban countries include Afghanistan, Burma (Myanmar), Chad, Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen, Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela.

The pause is in effect until USCIS issues guidance on additional vetting of these nationals, according to a source, who has reviewed the internal USCIS documents.

ABC News previously reported that some swearing-in ceremonies for people from the travel ban list had been abruptly canceled.

In this Nov. 24, 2019, file photo, a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) office is shown in Santa Clara, Calif.STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images

Rosanna Berardi, an immigration attorney, told ABC News that USCIS first issued the policy on Nov. 27, a day after the two National Guard members were attacked. The policy has since been updated and expanded upon, Berardi said.

"USCIS updated its Policy Manual to require officers to apply these 'country-specific factors' when deciding green card applications, extensions or changes of status, waivers, and certain work authorization requests," Berardi said. "What's less formal are the reported pauses on certain adjudications for nationals of the 19 listed countries. Those appear to come from internal operational directives, not published policy, and they raise serious legal questions about transparency, statutory authority, and the reach of the travel ban proclamation beyond the entry context."

"We are awaiting formal guidance," the attorney said.

Berardi said that, taken together, the moves mean "slower processing, more scrutiny, and more uncertainty for affected applicants while litigation challenges are almost certain to follow."