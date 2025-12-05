How you can help El Paso Animal Services this winter season

El Paso Animal Services needs your help this season to provide all the proper resources for the animals this winter, as well as giving them a warm, loving home.

Spokesperson Julianne Newbold says they have about 600 to 700 animals in their shelter right now, and they get about 25,000 each year.

Many get surrendered and try to get matched with a new family with the shelter's Home to Home program.

With the economical situation being tough for many families, Newbold wants to remind people to not give up their pets, the shelter has many resources to help.

"Nobody, no pet wants to spend their time in a shelter alone," said Newbold. "They want to be with the family. So we're always looking for homes to adopt these pets, even if it's temporary, through foster as well. All of that helps, just clear out space, that way those pets can spend time at home with the holidays and so we can help more animals in need."

Those helpful resources include a pet pantry, vaccines and microchips.

If you're not able to foster or adopt, you can also donate necessary items for the winter, such as:

Food

Toys

Beds

Blankets

Kennels

"Our pets, they only have us to be able to try to help support them. So any supplies that you help give us help support the pets, of course, in our shelters, but also pets in the community as well," said Newbold.

These would go towards the shelter animals, their Pet Pantry Program and foster animals, to assist families.