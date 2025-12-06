ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Sunny, breezy Saturday with mild temperatures

The Borderland is seeing another quiet and pleasant weather day as mild temperatures and light breezes continue through the afternoon. Highs today will reach the mid-60s to near 70 degrees across the region, running several degrees above the seasonal average.

West to southwest winds will become breezy at times later today, but conditions will stay dry with plenty of sunshine. Winds will gradually diminish after sunset, allowing for a clear and chilly night with lows dropping into the 30s for most areas.

Sunday brings another day of fair weather, with temperatures climbing slightly and winds remaining light. The dry pattern is expected to persist into early next week, with highs warming into the lower 70s across the lowlands by Tuesday and Wednesday.

No precipitation is expected in the near term. The next significant weather system is not expected until later next week.