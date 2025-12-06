Lights on the Lake returns to Ascarate Park with new features and holiday magic

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Lights on the Lake returned bringing thousands of twinkling lights, festive music and a new round of holiday cheer to kick off the season.

Cold temperatures didn’t stop families from packing the park for opening night. The celebration opened with a Canine Paw-rade as costumed dogs and their owners walked the route to cheering crowds. “We love anything that involves our dogs,” one participant said. “It’s always great to have events where we can bring our pets with us.”

Highlights of the event included the official lighting ceremony and the moment attendees counted down to the “flipping of the switch,” watching the park illuminate with thousands of lights. Live music, food trucks and vendors added to the festive atmosphere.

“We love everything Christmas,” Castillo family said. “We’re excited for the lights and to share the Christmas spirit with the community.”

Santa Claus himself had the honor of flipping the switch as the crowd counted down.

Organizers say they took feedback from last year and made this this year’s event even better “We’ve expanded to include a drive-through along the whole loop road,” Tim Fulton Parks and recreation director for El Paso said. “We’re also going to have a drone show.”

The drone display lit up the night sky with colorful animations and holiday-themed characters.

Many families said the event offered a much-needed moment of unity. Lights on the Lake runs through Jan. 6 at Ascarate Park.