Aghaaˈ Hat Co. Weaves Culture into Every Hat

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Aghaaˈ Hat Co. is an Indigenous-owned and led hat and beadwork brand based in El Paso, Texas, that centers ancestral traditions in its work.

The owner, Cynthia Guiterrez-Krapp, crafts repurposed rabbit and beaver fur felts into handmade hats.

Her work comes with a story. Cynthia was diagnosed with HER2+ breast cancer, an aggressive form that grows by about 1% every day.

She closed down her last shop on Alameda Avenue last year while undergoing radiation.

Cynthia has been cancer free since October 6th and is at last reopening Aghaa' Hat Company in a more manageable location, a shipping container.

Aghaa' Hat Company's offerings extend beyond headwear to bead-woven bands and custom hat accessories that celebrate desert-inspired motifs.

Leather Beaded Cuff and Peyote Stitch workshops invite customers to learn traditional techniques, blending heritage with modern design, held at local venues such as Wine Down and Steady Pace Coffee.

Aghaa' Hat Company aims to preserve and honor Indigenous histories through tangible, wearable art.