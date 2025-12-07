SBA disaster programs available

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - If you own a small business that's been negatively impacted by a natural disaster you could qualify for a loan up to two million dollars.

ABC-7 sat down with a representative from the Small Business Administration's office of disaster relief.

They said if you own a business that's adjacent in or the county next to Dona Ana County and Lincoln County you may qualify.

The loans go up to a 30 year term

You'll need to provide your social security number, profit loss statements, tax returns, and balance sheets when you apply.

"In the United States, small businesses make up, over 97% of all businesses out there. They are the bedrock of our economy. And we want to make sure that, we are supporting the small businesses," said Juan F. Lezama, SBA Office of Disaster Recovery and Resilience.

The SBA said they encourage the public to look into the options.

“Small businesses in El Paso County have until April 22, 2026 to apply for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL). Homeowners, renters, small businesses and non-profit organizations in Dona Ana and Lincoln counties in New Mexico have until December 15, 2025, to apply for physical damage loans. Those interested in the loans can apply at www.sba.gov/disaster or can call 800-659-2955,” added Lezama.