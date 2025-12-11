Canutillo ISD Reaches Reading Goal with “I Love to Read McDonald’s”

It was a moment to forget about the phones and iPads — and get back to the basics.

ABC 7's Marcel Clarke joined Canutillo ISD as its guest reader, as it celebrated its milestone with I Love to Read McDonald's

More than 200 kids celebrated a major reading milestone after completing one book per week for eight weeks — an initiative created here in the Borderland to inspire our children to pick up a book.

McDonald’s officials say they aim to foster a lifelong love of reading in our children and today’s celebration showed just how powerful that mission can be.