ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Warm and dry Saturday across the borderland

Saturday is shaping up to be warm and quiet across the Borderland, with dry conditions continuing through the day and no rain expected for most areas.

High temperatures will run well above average this afternoon, climbing into the mid to upper 70s in the lowlands, including El Paso and Las Cruces. Some locations could flirt with near-record warmth.

Winds will generally be light to moderate, with west to southwest breezes picking up at times this afternoon. A few gusts are possible, especially in southern and open areas, but winds are expected to ease after sunset.

Cloud cover will remain limited for much of the day, allowing plenty of sunshine. As we head into the evening and overnight hours, temperatures will cool into the 30s and 40s.

Looking ahead, warmth continues into early next week with highs staying well above normal. Clouds may increase by midweek, and there is a small chance of light showers late Wednesday.