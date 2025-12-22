Eastlake High School boys basketball coach relieved of coaching duties

UPDATE (12:10 PM) - A picture on social media ,shared by an ABC 7, viewer shows players of the boys basketball team holding signs with some stating Taylor was wrongfully fired and mental health matters.

Photo Credit: ABC 7 viewer

ABC 7 has reached out to SISD regarding this photo and will update once a statement is provided.

HORIZON, Texas (KVIA)- A spokesperson with the Socorro Independent School District has confirmed that Matthew Taylor, the Eastlake High School boys basketball coach, has been relieved of coaching duties.

The spokesperson did state that Taylor "remains employed as a teacher at Eastlake".

SISD did not provide the reason for relieving Taylor from coaching as it is a "personnel issue".

Taylor was named head coach of the boys basketball team in 2023, and according to SISD, Taylor is a Kentucky native and Army veteran who was previously the associate head coach at Clint High School.

Eric Martinez, assistant coach for the team, has been named as the interim head coach, according to SISD.

KVIA has reached out to Taylor for comment but have not yet heard back.

We will keep you updated on air and online when more information about this story becomes available.