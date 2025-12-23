El Paso based pageant earns International recognition

An El Paso–hosted pageant is gaining international attention after earning one of the top honors on the global stage.

Miss Cosmo USA recently won Pageant of the Year at the Miss Cosmo International competition in Vietnam, standing out among 73 participating countries. The recognition highlights not only the national organization’s success but also El Paso’s growing presence in the international pageant community.

The competition that earned the title was held in October in El Paso, bringing contestants, judges, and organizers from around the world to the Borderland. Months later, the international judging panel named Miss Cosmo USA the top pageant overall.

For Laura Rayborn, director of Miss Cosmo USA, the recognition represents years of planning, collaboration, and community support.

The international title underscores El Paso’s ability to host large-scale global events and places the city in the spotlight for pageantry, tourism, and cultural exchange. Organizers say the award reflects not just production quality, but also the values the pageant promotes—leadership, confidence, and service.

Video from the international competition shows packed venues, elaborate staging, and contestants representing countries from across the globe.

Rayborn says the honor belongs not only to the organization, but to the city that helped make it possible.

Miss Cosmo USA organizers say they hope the recognition opens doors for future international events to be hosted in El Paso.