Burglary report leads to fentanyl seizure

A man was arrested in San Elizario after burglary report led to deputies finding more than 30 fentanyl pills and other drug paraphernalia.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, a burglary was reported around 9 a.m. on December 22nd, near the 1400 block of Valle Ecuador Road.

Deputies arrived on scene and found 33 year old David Silva.

According to deputies, Silvia initially gave officer false identifying information, and claimed he was waiting for an Uber.

Further investigation revealed Silva was in possession of more than 30 fentanyl pills and other drug paraphernalia. Deputies also discovered that Silva had five outstanding warrants.

He was arrested and charged with Failure to Identify Fugitive Giving False Information, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1B, and Violation of Probation for Theft of Property.

Silva was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility, where he's being held without bond.