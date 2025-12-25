Trump says US launched strike on ISIS terrorists in Nigeria

By Michelle Stoddart and Mariam Khan, ABC

(ABC) — President Donald Trump said in a post on his social media platform Thursday that he launched a "powerful and deadly strike" on ISIS terrorists in Nigeria, whom he claimed have been "targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians."

This comes after the president posted a video in early November threatening to go into Nigeria "guns-a-blazing." Around that time, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth echoed Trump's message and said in a post on X that the Department of Defense was "preparing for action."

"I have previously warned these Terrorists that if they did not stop the slaughtering of Christians, there would be hell to pay, and tonight, there was. The Department of War executed numerous perfect strikes, as only the United States is capable of doing," Trump added in the post.

It is not yet clear the outcome of that strike or what the exact target was. ABC News has asked the White House for more information.

In a post on X, Hegseth further said there will be "more to come" and expressed his gratitude to the Nigerian government for its support and cooperation.

"The President was clear last month: the killing of innocent Christians in Nigeria (and elsewhere) must end.

"The @DeptofWar is always ready, so ISIS found out tonight -- on Christmas."

Hegseth ended his post with, "Merry Christmas!"

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.