NEW YORK, New York (KVIA) - Influential new wave band The Cure confirmed the death of longtime guitarist and keyboardist Perry Archangelo Bamonte today.

The band posted that Bamonte died after a short illness at home.

"Quiet, intense, intuitive, constant and hugely creative, Teddy was a warm hearted and vital part of The Cure story," stated their post.

Between 1984 to 1989, Bamonte played various roles in the band, from roadie to guitar tech. He joined The Cure full-time in 1990 playing guitar, six-string bass and keyboards.

The Cure played more than 400 shows over 14 years with Bamonte in the band.

Robert Smith, the lead singer of the band, fired Bamonte in 2005. In recent years he joined them once again and tours with the bank in 2022 for another 90 shows.

The Cure, including Bamonte, were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2019.

Bamonte played for the last time on Nov. 1, 2024 in London for the launch of the latest album - the first in 16 years.