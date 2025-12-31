Sun Bowl Halftime Update: Duke leads Arizona State, 28-24
EL PASO, Texas - The 92nd edition of the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl has certainly lived up the hype.
At the half, the Duke Blue Devils lead the Arizona State Sun Devils, 28-24.
The game has been similar to a boxing match with both teams trading jabs in the first half.
The 52 combined points set a new Sun Bowl record for the most points scored in the first half.
Scoring Summary:
First Quarter
Arizona State quarterback Jeff Sims with a 4-yard rushing touchdown.
7-0 ASU
Duke quarterback Darian Mensah with a 69-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Que'Sean Brown.
7-7
Duke quarterback Darian Mensah with a 3-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Cooper Barkate.
14-7 Duke
Arizona State quarterback Jeff Sims with a 44-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jalen Moss.
14-14
Second Quarter
Duke quarterback Darian Mensah with a 14-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jeremiah Hasley.
21-14 Duke
Arizona State quarterback Jeff Sims with a 38-yard rushing touchdown.
21-21
Duke running back Anderson Castle with a 3-yard rushing touchdown.
28-21 Duke
Arizona State kicker Jesus Gomez connects on a 54-yard field goal attempt.
28-24 Duke
Halftime Score: 28-24 Duke