Sun Bowl Halftime Update: Duke leads Arizona State, 28-24

EL PASO, Texas - The 92nd edition of the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl has certainly lived up the hype.

At the half, the Duke Blue Devils lead the Arizona State Sun Devils, 28-24.

The game has been similar to a boxing match with both teams trading jabs in the first half.

The 52 combined points set a new Sun Bowl record for the most points scored in the first half.

Scoring Summary:

First Quarter

Arizona State quarterback Jeff Sims with a 4-yard rushing touchdown.

7-0 ASU

Duke quarterback Darian Mensah with a 69-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Que'Sean Brown.

7-7

Duke quarterback Darian Mensah with a 3-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Cooper Barkate.

14-7 Duke

Arizona State quarterback Jeff Sims with a 44-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jalen Moss.

14-14

Second Quarter

Duke quarterback Darian Mensah with a 14-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jeremiah Hasley.

21-14 Duke

Arizona State quarterback Jeff Sims with a 38-yard rushing touchdown.

21-21

Duke running back Anderson Castle with a 3-yard rushing touchdown.

28-21 Duke

Arizona State kicker Jesus Gomez connects on a 54-yard field goal attempt.

28-24 Duke

Halftime Score: 28-24 Duke