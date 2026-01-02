Lower valley neighborhood concerned cats could be poisoned

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A lower valley neighborhood expressed concern for stray and feral cats in the area, worried they could be getting poisoned.

A woman called into the ABC-7 station saying that she's worried cats are getting poisoned. She said that authorities came into the neighborhood to speak with residents. She said cats continued to get poisoned after they came.

ABC-7 spoke with a person who also has cats in the neighborhood. Anthony Killenbec says he helps feed and take care of about 20 cats, and he hasn't seen any of his cats hurt, but knows that others have seen it.

"I heard that they found bodies and stuff," said Killenbec. He said his neighbors across the street who help him out with his cats, found bodies in their yard recently. Killenbec says it's been happening since the beginning of December.

"Those are my cats, I raised them. I feed them every day, they don't do anything to you." Killenbec added that his cats are mostly feral, so they are afraid of humans either way. He doesn't know why someone would want to hurt them.

"Just be human, be nice, be civil to the animals. They're not hurting you."

El Paso Animal Services couldn't comment on this specific situation, but they did say that they know people could hurt strays. They recommended calling them or using natural resources like strong odors to keep animals off property.