Former El Paso Police officer weighs in on controversial deadly shooting involving ICE agent

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- A former El Paso police officer with nearly 35 years of experience says officers often have only seconds to make critical decisions during high-stress encounters, as public debate continues over a fatal police shooting in Minneapolis.

Enrique Carrillo, who spent more three decades and a half with the El Paso Police Department, said situations like those seen recently in Minneapolis and Portland can unfold rapidly, leaving little time for officers to assess threats.

“In those moments, decisions are made in seconds,” Carrillo said, noting the pressure officers face during volatile encounters.

Carrillo said officers are given lessons on case law, especially the 1989 Supreme Court case Graham v. Connor.

Which ruled force must be judged from the perspective of a reasonable officer on the scene, and considers the totality of circumstances.

Carrillo said one of the key frameworks officers rely on in use-of-force situations is known as a three-prong test. That includes the severity of the offense committed by the suspect, the level of resistance or force being used, and whether the person was attempting to escape or evade police. Officers also consider whether the suspect posed an immediate threat to officers or others.

Minneapolis Mayor and Police Chief said the woman who was shot, identified as Renee Nicole Good, was driving away when an agent fired the shot that killed her. Authorities are continuing to review the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The shooting has sparked widespread reaction on social media, where many users are sharply divided over whether the agent’s actions were justified.

The incident adds to ongoing national conversations about police use of force and accountability.