Water main break displaces Northeast El Paso family, leaves home unlivable

A Northeast El Paso family is facing an uncertain future after a water main break sent rushing water into their home, causing extensive damage and forcing them to evacuate with little time to gather their belongings.

Cell phone video shows water raging through the property, flooding the home and leaving behind mud-covered floors and visible water lines along the walls that mark just how high the water rose. KVIA was the first news crew allowed inside the home before cleanup began, where damage to the wood flooring, a strong smell of humidity, and a collapsed backyard were clearly visible.

The flooding also caused the ground behind the home to give way, creating a large hole filled with water, pipes, and debris. Inspectors later deemed the home unsafe to occupy, saying a structural engineer must determine whether it can be repaired.

Ten people were living in the home, including children and Guadalupe’s father, who has disabilities and was inside when the water came in. Family members say their priority was getting everyone out safely, including their dogs, but they were unable to retrieve many important items, including medications, clothing, and family photos.

The family is now staying in a hotel, but only temporarily. They say they do not know where they will go once their stay ends, adding to the stress of an already overwhelming situation.

El Paso Water declined an interview regarding the incident, but crews continue repairs in the area.

As the family waits for answers about the condition of their home and what comes next, community members have stepped in to help.

Those who wish to support the family can find their GoFundMe page here:

👉 https://gofund.me/7864dc2e6