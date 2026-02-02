Alex Pretti’s death ruled a homicide by medical examiner

Alex Pretti's official manner of death has been ruled a homicide by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, a report shows.
The 37-year-old nurse's cause of death was "multiple gunshot wounds," according to the report.
The report recorded that Pretti was "shot by law enforcement officer(s)" and died in the emergency room at Hennepin Healthcare.
-ABC News' Brian Hartman and Jared Kofsky
BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION
KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.