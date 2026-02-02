Skip to Content
Alex Pretti’s death ruled a homicide by medical examiner

The moment that the firearm of a man identified as Alex Pretti is retrieved from a waistband holster by a federal officer (in light grey jacket, crouched) as another officer (in green) draws his weapon, before Pretti was fatally shot in Minneapolis, Minnesota, January 24, 2026.
Alex Pretti's official manner of death has been ruled a homicide by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, a report shows.

The 37-year-old nurse's cause of death was "multiple gunshot wounds," according to the report.

The report recorded that Pretti was "shot by law enforcement officer(s)" and died in the emergency room at Hennepin Healthcare.

A screengrab from a video obtained by Reuters shows a law enforcement officer pinning down Alex Pretti, before he was fatally shot when federal agents were trying to detain him in Minneapolis, Minnesota, January 24, 2026.Video Obtained By Reuters

