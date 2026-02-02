EPISD Board of Trustees approve the 2026 Resign/Retire Early Notification Incentive Program

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The El Paso Independent School District Board of Trustees voted Monday to approve the 2026 Resign/Retire Early Notification Incentive Program.

The incentive program allows eligible employees to submit written notices of resignation or retirement and receive up to $3,000.

According to EPISD, the program was designed to support proactive staffing and budget planning for the upcoming school year.

EPISD says, "El Paso ISD appreciates the service of its employees and remains focused on careful planning to ensure stability and continuity for students and families.”

Below are the eligibility requirements and the different incentives for the program.

Eligibility Requirements:

Campus instructional-related personnel

Central office administrative paygrades 101 to 112

Incentives: