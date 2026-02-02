Skip to Content
News

Man arrested and charged with DWI after causing a wrong-way crash on Loop 375

EPCSO
By
New
Published 11:31 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, 34-year-old Fili Alberto Garibay was arrested and charged with Driving While Intoxicated after causing a wrong-way crash on Loop 375 Saturday night.

Officials say that deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash on Loop 375 near Mile Marker 19, in Transmountain, around 9:30 p.m.

When deputies arrived, along with El Paso Police Department officers, they took Garibay into custody, according

After an investigation, deputies learned that Garibay was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of Loop 375 when he collided into a vehicle that was traveling eastbound, according to officials.

Officials did say that following the crash, Garibay tried to leave the area but was kept in the area bystanders until law enforcement arrived.

Garibay was charged with Driving While Intoxicated and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility and his bond was set at $20,000.

“Wrong way driving combined with alcohol use creates extremely dangerous situations on our roadways,” said Sheriff Oscar Ugarte. “There is never an excuse for this behavior. We are grateful no lives were lost and remind everyone to make responsible choices before getting behind the wheel.”

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Armando Ramirez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.