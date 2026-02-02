Man arrested and charged with DWI after causing a wrong-way crash on Loop 375

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, 34-year-old Fili Alberto Garibay was arrested and charged with Driving While Intoxicated after causing a wrong-way crash on Loop 375 Saturday night.

Officials say that deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash on Loop 375 near Mile Marker 19, in Transmountain, around 9:30 p.m.

When deputies arrived, along with El Paso Police Department officers, they took Garibay into custody, according

After an investigation, deputies learned that Garibay was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of Loop 375 when he collided into a vehicle that was traveling eastbound, according to officials.

Officials did say that following the crash, Garibay tried to leave the area but was kept in the area bystanders until law enforcement arrived.

Garibay was charged with Driving While Intoxicated and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility and his bond was set at $20,000.

“Wrong way driving combined with alcohol use creates extremely dangerous situations on our roadways,” said Sheriff Oscar Ugarte. “There is never an excuse for this behavior. We are grateful no lives were lost and remind everyone to make responsible choices before getting behind the wheel.”