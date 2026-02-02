One person hospitalized after causing wrong-way crash in Far East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, a driver caused a wrong-way collision Sunday morning.

Officials say that deputies with EPCSO driving on I-10 saw a two-vehicle crash around 7:45 a.m. on I-10 West near Mile Marker 35.

According to the EPSCO, the preliminary investigation determined a silver passenger vehicle was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes leading to the wrong-way collision with a passenger truck which was traveling eastbound.

Officials did say that the driver of of the silver passenger vehicle remains hospitalized and the investigation remains ongoing.

Officials did not release the condition of the driver's injuries or what led up to the driver driving the wrong-way.

Once more information becomes available, we will update this on air and online.