EPISD to host multiple community meetings to discuss district’s future

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The El Paso Independent School District is asking for community members to participate in community meetings that will happen throughout the month of February.

EPISD says that these meetings allow the community to provide input on the district's future priorities and listening to the community's voice that would help the district take action.

Each meeting will be hosted by an EPISD Board of Trustees member in their respective district.

Translation services will be provided for community members who are Spanish-speaking, according to EPISD.

For those unable, there is a survey option but EPISD says that it is also available for those who would like do both.

The community meetings are listed below:

Community Conversations Schedule

Tuesday, February 3

6–7 p.m.

Trustee Robert Osterland

Andress High School

5400 Sun Valley Dr.



Wednesday, February 4

6–7 p.m.

Trustee Valerie Ganelon Beals

Lundy Elementary School

6201 High Ridge Dr.



Monday, February 9

5:30–6:30 p.m.

Trustee Leah Hanany

Aoy Elementary School

901 S. Campbell St.



Tuesday, February 10

5:30–6:30 p.m.

Trustee Dr. Jack Loveridge

Crockett Elementary Fine Arts Academy

3200 Wheeling Ave.



Wednesday, February 11

5:30–6:30 p.m.

Trustee Alex Cuellar

Tinajero PK–8

301 Lisbon St.



Thursday, February 19

5:30–6:30 p.m.

Trustee Daniel Call

Coronado High School

100 Champions Place



Wednesday, February 25

5:30–6:30 p.m.

Trustee Mindy Sutton

Irvin High School

5400 Sanders Ave.