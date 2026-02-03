UTEP Football and basketball games coming to the El Paso-Las Cruces CW

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The Mountain West Conference announced Tuesday a new media rights package that will allow the El Paso-Las Cruces CW to broadcast some UTEP football and basketball games.

The new media rights package will include CBS Sports, FOX Sports, The CW Network, and Kiswe.

The agreements with CBS Sports, FOX Sports, and Kiswe will run six years from 2026-27 through 2031-32, while the CW Network agreed to five years through the 2030-31 season.

“The partnerships with CBS Sports, FOX Sports, The CW Network, and Kiswe represent the broadest media distribution plan in the Conference’s history, delivering unprecedented national linear visibility coupled with a creative and comprehensive digital presence,” said Mountain West Commissioner Gloria Nevarez.

The three linear television partners will deliver more than 150 live events each year, according to officials.

“The addition of the Mountain West to the CW Sports lineup strengthens our position as a top destination for premier college sports,” said Mike Perman, Senior Vice President of Sports, The CW Network. “We are excited to partner with the conference and bring these universities into homes across the country every week, combining our maximum national reach with our local affiliate impact to showcase these athletic programs and their student-athletes.”

The CW network will start it's coverage of the Mountain West for the 2026-27 season with an annual package of 13 regular-season football games, 20 regular-season men's basketball games, and 15 regular-season women's basketball games.

The Mountain West will also launch a streaming service in July 2026, in partnership with Kiswe, allowing customers to stream games across all 21 Conference-sponsored sports that are not distributed on national linear television.