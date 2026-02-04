Skip to Content
2026 UTEP Football National Signing Day Roster

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- UTEP Head Coach Scotty Walden announced 23 new Miners on Wednesday’s National Signing Day 2026.

The new class features 11 offensive players (five OL, two WR, two RB, two QB), eight defensive players (2DL, 2 S, CB, LB, Bandit, Spur), and four wefense players (2 K, LS, P). 

EJ Colson headlines the current class, as the 6-1, 190-pound field general accounted for 19 touchdowns (16 pass, three rush) and completed over 70 percent of his passes while at UIW in 2025. El Paso product Tavorus Jones returns to the 915 after playing at Missouri for the last three seasons. The Burges High School graduate gained over 3,580 yards rushing in his prep career. The Miners beefed up their special teams, with two players averaging 245 pounds: punter Brady Braun (6-0, 245) and kicker Cade Hechter (6-2, 245). Long snapper Carson Loeb (6-0, 210) wrestled in high school. The five offensive linemen averaged over 304 pounds.

See the full roster below:

