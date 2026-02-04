EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The Hunt School of Dental Medicine and the Texas Tech Dental Oral Health Clinic will host their annual Give Kids a Smile Day on Friday, Feb. 6.

The event is meant to provide free dental services and oral health education to 120 local elementary school children from Tinajero Elementary, Cooley Elementary and Crockett Elementary.

Throughout the day, the children will receive preventive dental care from Hunt School of Dental Medicine student providers under the supervision of faculty dentists.

There will also be interactive educational activities designed to promote healthy dental habits and preventive care.

According to Texas Tech, the day is aimed at improving access to dental care for underserved children.