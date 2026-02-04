Officer injured responding to a burglary of a habitation in progress

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- According to the El Paso Police Department, one officer was injured after responding to the 10900 Block of Yogi Berra Cir on a burglary of a habitation in progress.

Officers were sent to the habitation on January 29, when officers approached a person in a car believed to be involved with the burglary, police say.

The responding officers told the driver, later identified as Angelo Ramon Zuniga, to turn off the vehicle but officials say Zuniga didn't stop and hit an officer with the vehicle.

According to EPPD, the officer was taken to the hospital and suffered minor injuries.

Police say Zuniga left the scene and was later located by the Lonestar Fugitive Task Force.

Zuniga was charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault Against a Public Servant and Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle.