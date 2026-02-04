‘We will not rest’: Savannah Guthrie and her siblings plead for mother’s safe return

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was taken from her home early Sunday, authorities said.

By Jon Haworth, Meredith Deliso, and Alex Stone

February 4, 2026, 7:19 PM

(ABC NEWS) -- "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie and her siblings made an emotional plea for the return of their mother, who remains missing days after police believe she was abducted from her home in Arizona.

"Everyone is looking for you, Mommy, everywhere," Savannah Guthrie said in a video message posted on Wednesday alongside her sister and brother. "We will not rest. Your children will not rest until we are together again."

Savannah Guthrie made an urgent plea for her mother's return, citing the 84-year-old's fragile health.

"Our mom is our heart and our home," Savannah Guthrie said. "She is 84 years old, her health, her heart is fragile. She lives in constant pain. She is without any medicine. She needs it to survive. She needs it not to suffer."

No suspect or person of interest has been identified in the case, the sheriff's department said on Wednesday.

The sheriff's department said it is reviewing possible ransom notes as part of the investigation. ABC Tucson affiliate KGUN said it received one of the letters, which it forwarded to law enforcement. Officials say they are investigating if any of these letters are legitimate.

Addressing reports of a ransom letter, Savannah Guthrie said Wednesday, "As a family, we are doing everything that we can. We are ready to talk. However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated. We need to know without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you and we are ready to listen. Please reach out to us."

In a post on his social media platform on Wednesday night, President Donald Trump said he spoke with Savannah Guthrie and said he was "directing ALL Federal Law Enforcement to be at the family’s, and Local Law Enforcement’s, complete disposal, IMMEDIATELY."

The post went on to say: "We are deploying all resources to get her mother home safely. The prayers of our Nation are with her and her family. GOD BLESS AND PROTECT NANCY!"

Nancy Guthrie was last seen at her home near Tucson on Saturday night, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

Investigators do not believe Nancy Guthrie left her home willingly and said it appears she was abducted in her sleep early Sunday morning, the Pima County Sheriff's Department told ABC News.

Nancy Guthrie's family reported her missing on Sunday around noon local time, authorities said.

"We don't know where she is," Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said told reporters on Tuesday.

"We do believe that Nancy was taken from her home against her will, and that's where we're at," he said.

The FBI is sending additional agents and experts to Pima County, Arizona, to help reinforce efforts on the ground and to aid local investigators in the case, sources told ABC News on Wednesday.

Among those being sent is a supervisor who will run a task force with experts in areas like hostage negotiation, data storage systems/networks and secure digital devices, the sources said.

Nancy Guthrie's home is considered a crime scene, Nanos said.

DNA samples collected from her home have been confirmed to belong to her, though authorities have not yet confirmed if they were blood, the sheriff's department said Tuesday. There has been nothing to indicate any suspects from the samples taken from the home so far, Nanos said.

It is unknown if Nancy Guthrie was targeted or if this was random, Nanos said.

"We don't know," he said. "We're going to assume both sides of that."

Nanos said Tuesday investigators were waiting to get surveillance footage from the home's security cameras from the companies that own them.

"We've asked them. They know the urgency here," Nanos said.

Investigators are also looking into a camera that was missing from the front of the house, he said.

Authorities said they have Nancy Guthrie's cell phone. Sources briefed on the probe told ABC News that investigators are focusing on Nancy Guthrie's electronic devices to see if there is data that could point to an assailant or a specific time when the abduction would have occurred.

Investigators who processed her home on Sunday "saw some things at the home that were concerning to us," Nanos previously said.

Investigators are also paying attention to the condition of the home and whether things were moved or left out of place, which could suggest that someone with greater strength or agility was in the home and when, sources said.

The FBI urged people to submit tips.

"We are looking at this from every angle, but we need your help," Jon Edwards, assistant special agent in charge of the FBI's office in Tucson, said during Tuesday's briefing. "Every lead and tip is important. We are aggressively pursuing and looking into every single one."

"Please help us bring Nancy Guthrie home," he added.

Nancy Guthrie is described as having some physical ailments and limited mobility, but does not have cognitive issues, according to the sheriff. She takes medication that if she doesn't have in 24 hours, "it could be fatal," Nanos said.

In an Instagram post on Monday night, Savannah Guthrie asked her followers for prayers amid the investigation.

"Thank you for lifting your prayers with ours for our beloved mom, our dearest Nancy, a woman of deep conviction, a good and faithful servant. raise your prayers with us and believe with us that she will be lifted by them in this very moment," the talk show host wrote.

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the situation is "terrible" and said he would call Savannah Guthrie.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or the Pima County Sheriff's Department at 520-351-4900.

ABC News' Trevor Ault and Josh Margolin contributed to this report.