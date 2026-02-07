Skip to Content
ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Spotty rain possible Saturday, warmer temperatures continue

A weak upper-level system moving across the Borderland could bring isolated to scattered rain showers this Saturday, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours.

Rain chances remain low — around 20% or less — and many locations may stay completely dry. If showers do develop, they will be light and brief, with little to no accumulation expected. Snow levels remain high, meaning no winter impacts for the lowlands.

Temperatures will stay above normal today and continue that trend into much of next week. Winds remain light, keeping overall conditions calm.

Another chance for rain may return later next week as a stronger system approaches. Stay with ABC-7 StormTracker Weather for updates.

Ilyhanee Robles

