Twice Blessed: From El Paso Children’s Hospital to the Vatican

From El Paso Children’s Hospital to the Vatican, that was the remarkable journey for Baby Giorgio, a small but mighty child whose story blends medicine, faith and hope.

Giorgio was diagnosed with craniosynostosis, a rare condition in which a baby’s skull bones fuse too early. Determined to give their son the best quality of life his parents searched for answers and found them at El Paso Children’s Hospital.

“He’s a chill baby — always happy,” said his father, Christopher Oravetz.

After their first child also had craniosynostosis, Giorgio’s parents recognized the signs early. They traveled from Denver to place their trust in Dr. David Yates, Medical Director of Cranial and Facial, and Dr. Ziyad Makoshi, Medical Director of Pediatric Neurosurgery, both with El Paso Children’s Hospital.

Using a minimally invasive surgical approach, the El Paso Children’s Hospital team successfully operated when Giorgio was just two months old, allowing for faster recovery and better quality of life.

Soon after surgery, the family continued with a planned trip to Italy. During a visit to St. Peter’s Square, an unexpected moment unfolded -Baby Giorgio was passed through the crowd and placed into the hands of Pope Leo, who blessed him.

That moment left a lasting impression on both the family and the medical team.

For the Oravetz family, the experience strengthened their faith and reinforced a powerful message: no matter the diagnosis, families are not alone.

Join ABC-7’s Marcel Clarke as she walks you through the incredible journey of “Twice Blessed,” Thursday night at 10 on ABC-7.