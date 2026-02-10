City of Anthony approves lease for regional sports complex

ANTHONY, New Mexico (KVIA)- The City of Anthony has approved a lease agreement to move forward with the development of a regional sports and recreation complex at the former Dos Lagos Golf Course.

According to the city, the project will be about 118 acres and will be developed in phases.

A preliminary masterplan for the site includes youth soccer fields and pickleball courts in Phase I, walking and biking trails, open community spaces and parks, and future phases designed to accommodate tournaments, regional events, and large-scale community gatherings.

The City of Anthony states that residents will receive priority access to the fields and courts when they are not in use for leagues or scheduled events.

Residents will pay 50 percent of standard usage fees, ensuring recreational opportunities remain affordable for local families while supporting facility operations, according to officials.

Mayor Gabriel I. Holguin says, “This project reflects our vision for a stronger, more connected Anthony — built for our youth, our families, and our future.”